JACKSON, Alphonso

JACKSON, Jr., Alphonso Smith "Al"



Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Visitation 9 am-11 am Friday, December 16, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, OH. Family will receive friends, 10 am-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

