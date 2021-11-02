springfield-news-sun logo
INCZE, Carole

INCZE, Carole Anne

Carole Anne Incze, age 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed peacefully to her spiritual life on

October 11, 2021, with the same grace, dignity and

courage she chose in her

human life; a humble part of God's Creation.

Carole was born on May 4, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, and spent most of her life in Ohio becoming an Oregonian a

decade ago. Preceding her in passing, parents Ralph and

Eleanor Swartz and brother Steven.

Carole is survived by husband of 30 romantic years, Attila Incze, of Winston, Oregon, prior Daytonian.

Survived by sisters Gayle Smith, Melissa Irons, Robin Harris, Lori Reeder, and brothers Chris and Eric Swartz all of Dayton, Oh. Many nieces, nephews, in-laws, outlaws and friends for whom we are eternally grateful.

Carole was a voracious reader with an adventurous spirit who lived a large true free life. She loved nature and all living things especially trees. She loved her family the most. In lieu of donations please plant a tree in your yard. Come to the

Sequoias to celebrate Carole's Spirit.

From Carole's favorite American Artist Paul Simon's album , "So Beautiful or So What"; the song "Love and Hard Times"; "Thank God I Found You in Time. Thank God I found You."

