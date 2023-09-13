Huth, Diane J.



HUTH, Diane, age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at her residence. Diane was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church, member of Huber Heights Senior Citizens, Huber Heights Sister Cities and AFS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Rosetta; brothers, Joseph &Theodore Cwiok; and daughter, Suzie M. Huth. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Ronald G.; sons, Paul J. & John E., both of Huber Heights; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Diane's memory.



