springfield-news-sun logo
X

HURST, Ted

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HURST, Ted

Age 65 of Farmersville. Services were scheduled for Friday, August 26th. Please note they have been changed to Monday, August 29th, visitation 11-12PM with services beginning at noon at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown. More information and online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WILKES, Marcia
2
GLASS, Roger
3
Marcikic, Emilie
4
JOHNSON, Charles
5
LOW, Marc
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top