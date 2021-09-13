HURD, Thomas J.



Age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:38 A.M. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, after a brief Illness. Mr. Hurd was a 1965 graduate of Edon High School and graduated from Miami University, where he was active in the TKE fraternity. He later received his master's degree from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He was employed as a sales representative in the pulp and paper industry, working with Consolidated Paper, Omya Paper, and Penford Products. Tom was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and the Knights of Columbus. In retirement he also was a drivers training instructor.



Thomas J. Hurd was born on February 8, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of John H. and Martha F. (Muehlfeld) Hurd. He married his wife of fifty-four years, Vicki L. Young, on December 23, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and she survives.



Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Michele Hisle, of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Nicole Kinderdine, of Centerville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kelli Jo (Bryce) Sneed, Todd Kinderdine, and Kyle and Lacie Hisle; one great-granddaughter, Elowyn Kinderdine; his siblings, Ray (Monica) Hurd, of Edon, Ohio, Rick (Mitzi) Hurd, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Cathy (Fred) Kimpel, of Edgerton, Ohio, Jane Mancillas, of Maumee, Ohio, Beth (Mark) Brown, of Union, Michigan, Peg (Dave) Sanders, of Kendallville, Indiana, Jackie (Scott) Sheffield, of Tampa, Florida, and Laura (Dave) Marty, of Clyde, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin daughters, Kelly Jo and Shelly Jo Hurd.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M., followed by a scripture service at 7:00 P.M., in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating. Private interment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.



Memorials are requested to American Cancer Society.



To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com