HUNTSBARGER (GILLIE), CHERYL



HUNTSBARGER, Cheryl, age 69, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center after a three year battle with cancer. She was born October 23, 1954 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. Cheryl graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1973. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, enjoyed attending local and regional car shows, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, William Adrian and Eleanor (Adams) Gillie. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, D. Keith Huntstbarger; three children, Aimee (Neal) Saling, Kelly (Ben) Calfee and Brian (Victoria) Huntsbarger; six grandchildren, Ethan, Hunter, Maddox, Jakob, Myles and Wyatt; brother, Steven ( Sharian) Gillie; sister, Rosemary (Ken) Kaiser; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions in Cheryl's memory, may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



