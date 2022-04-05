HUNKELER, Leo

springfield-news-sun logo
HUNKELER, Jr., Leo J.

Age 87, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Family will receive guests 6-8PM on Thursday, April 7 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM on

Friday, April 8 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Leo will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

