HUGHES, Roseanna



Roseanna Hughes, 70, of Springfield, passed away June 10, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Ernest and Rose (Cronin) Huff. Roseanna was retired from Meijer in Springfield. She was an avid reader who loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter and



son-in-law, Rachael and Chris Weatherby; two grandchildren, Sienna and Eli Weatherby; siblings, Thomas Huff, Liz



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 pm, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.


