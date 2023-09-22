Huffman, James Mark "Jim"



James Mark Huffman (October 10,1960-September 16, 2023).



Jim Huffman passed away on September 16, 2023 after a brief illness.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lorrie, daughter Kristina (Grant) Georgic, sons Kevin, Kyle, Kurt and grandsons Walter and Vincent; siblings Candace (Tom) Madden, Hollace (Tom) Lilly and John (Lisa), mother-in-law Arlene Barry, brother-in-law Mark (Barb) Barry along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and countless friends who were like family.



He was preceded in death by parents John C Huffman Jr and Betty Huffman.



A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jim made every room he was in more fun. We will always cherish the memories, incredible stories, laughter and the joy he brought to all of us. Gone much too soon, he was truly one in a million and will be forever missed.



A memorial mass will be held Monday September 25th at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane Dayton, Ohio 45459.



Donations in Jim's name can be made to the American Cancer Society.



Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville Ohio



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com