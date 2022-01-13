HOUSE, Sharon



Age 83, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Sharon was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 6, 1938, to the late Glendon and Jane Boswell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin House. Sharon is survived by her sons, Craig (Terri) House and Kevin (Wendy) House; grandchildren, Shannon (Steve) Heil, Morgan (Troy) Day, Annissa House and Paige House; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Max, Knox and Kohen; sister, Bonnie (Tom) Yingst; lifelong friend, Sally Brush; and many other relatives and friends. Family came first,



Sharon loved her family unconditionally. She had a great sense of humor. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January, 15, 2022, from 2-4pm at the Newcomer North



Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's memory to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave a special message for her family, please visit



