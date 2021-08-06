HOSKINS, Dorothy

HOSKINS (nee Allison), Dorothy Jean



On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Dorothy Jean Hoskins, loving mother of five daughters, passed away at the age of 91 in Springfield, Ohio.



Dorothy was born in Catarina, Texas, on April 30, 1930, to



Edith and Horace Allison. She attended Southern Illinois



University where she received a degree in Education in 1951. She met Norman Hoskins, a weatherman, at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico, and they married in 1952. Dorothy and Norman moved to Middletown, Ohio, where they raised their five daughters and she taught art in Ohio elementary schools.



After retirement she moved to Alaska where she began a successful career as a doll artist. She was honored as a fellow with the International Guild of Miniature Artists, was a



member of the prestigious National Institute of American Doll Artists.



Dorothy leaves behind four daughters, Melinda Puente, Melanie (Curtis) Bumgarner, Dee Anne (Darrell) Sturgill and Amy (Paul) Seitz; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; brother, William Allison and daughter, Teresa "Tina" Nouri.



Services will be held in San Antonio, Texas, (date to be determined). Dorothy will be interred at Mission Burial Park North Dominion, San Antonio, Texas, near her daughter.

