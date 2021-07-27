HORTON, Susan Jane



Susan Jane (Woodrey) Horton, 84, of Germantown, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on September 2,1936, in Middletown, OH, to Kenneth and Katherine "Kate" (Helrigle) Woodrey. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Roderick) Henning, Kim (Jess) Neal, James (Kim) Horton and Missy (John Waugh) Schenck; grandchildren, Holly Henning, Rod Henning, Danielle Feltner, Cody Horton, Tyler Schenck and Sierra Schenck; four great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and sister Wanda Woodrey. Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805



Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the



Arthritis Foundation/Ohio River Valley Chapter, 7124 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45423.



