HOLT, Patricia Ann



77 of Springfield passed away December 13, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on



November 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Frank and Rosemarie Taylor. Patricia was semi retired as an insurance agent from the Principal Financial Group with over 42 years of service. She was a 1962 graduate of Marysville High School and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry R. Kane, Sr. and Leroy M. Holt; son Jerry Kane, Jr.; grandchildren Joe Kane and Kandace Kane. Survivors include her son Thomas D. (Debra) Kane, Sr.; sister Mary (Jim) Minix; grandchildren Heather (Chris) Bright, Jessica (Wagner) Gullett, Thomas D. (Danielle) Kane, Jr. Misty Ott; and five great-grandchildren. Services to honor Patricia will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will



begin at 10:00AM. A graveside service will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Marysville at 2PM. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



