HOLLISTER,

Timothy Kevin

Age 59, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19 complications. Tim worked in the HVAC field for 35 years. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1980. He served in the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by sisters, Terri Kaye Hall and Gaylan Dawn Miller; nephew, Branden Hency; aunt, Amanda (Ritter) Puckett; and step-father,

Michael Lansaw. Tim is survived by his mother, Martha (Ritter) Lansaw; father, Bill (Marsha) Hollister; sisters, Wendy (Mike) Adams, Jodi (Jeff) Combs, Amy (Dave) Hobbs; aunt, Blanche (DC) Cokley; brother-in-law, Mark Hall; best friend, David Forkner; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 11am-1pm on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

