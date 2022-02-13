HOLL, Marrianne L.



Age 87 of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 21, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late John and Edna McGee. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Holl; and grandson, Josh



Stephenson. Marrianne is survived by her children, John (Jarmilia) Stephenson, Edna Jane (Terry) Yates, Lori Ann (Tony) Nicely, Heidi (Tracy) Herron; brother, Michael McGee; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott)



Hollingsworth, Shawn (Tina) Yates, Marrianne (Scott) Adams, Brian (Kandy) Nicely, Nathan (Kelly) Nicely, Andrea Herron; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Paul, Autumn, Lilly, Abby, Alex,



Elizabeth (Sam), Emily (Jesse), Audrey, Lexi; great-great-grandchildren, Violet and Adrian; as well as numerous loving



Marrianne had a passion for music, especially old country and western. She also enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She also liked poetry and playing Bingo. Most importantly, Marrianne was a wonderful mother and a grandmother and loved her family immensely.



