Hogg, Bill

William "Bill" Solomon Hogg, 88, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday June 12, 2023. Bill was born February 21st, 1935, in Hamilton, OH, to Golden and Alice (Wilson) Hogg. He married Janet (Meeks) on April 26th, 1955. Bill will be deeply missed by his wife Janet, a son Brian (Susan) Hogg, grandsons; Peyton, Evan, Brandon and Josh; brother Raymond (Connie) and nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his parents, a son Stephen Hogg and his sister Wanda Hogg. Family will receive friends Friday June 16th, 2023, 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, Mount Vernon Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life service with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.



