HOGEBACK, Betty A.



Betty A. Hogeback, age 89, a resident of Ross for 53 years, passed away on September 7, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Victor and Marie (Schmidt) Kalus. She graduated from North College Hill High School. She married Melvin "Mel" Hogeback and together they raised four children. Betty retired from Proctor and Gamble where she worked as a cashier in the cafeteria. She was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Church, a member of the Red Hats, enjoyed traveling, and was an avid card player. Betty was kind and loving and dedicated to her family. She is survived by her children, Jerry Hogeback, Tom Hogeback, Vicki (Jeff) Holloway, and Jeanette (Phil) Bertram; her grandchildren, Fred, Eric, Alex (Jaime), Ben (fiancé Erin), and Chris (Kayla); step grandchildren, Anthony and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Christian, Jack, and Ray; step great-grandchildren, Dakota, Parker, and Candace; one sister, Dorothy Nieman; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Melvin; her parents; and two sisters, Marian Silvernell and Clare Theilman. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH, on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Indian School Fund, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100.

