Hodges, Darlene



age 65, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Monday, October 2, 2023 at Living Word of Faith Church, 2412 W Third St. Dayton, OH. Interment West Memory Gardens.



