HOCKETT, Mary A.



66 of New Carlisle, passed away, November 1, 2021. Visitation will be at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle on Thursday, November 4, from 5-7 pm. Mass will be held on Friday, November 5th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, Ohio, at 10:30 am.