HINES, PATRICIA

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HINES, Patricia Adeline "Patsy"

Age 90, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, in Centerville at her home in the St. Leonard's Community.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial and reception on Saturday, February 4, 2023, starting at 11:00 am in the Chapel at St. Leonard's (8100 Clyo Rd Centerville, OH 45458), with burial at the Veteran's Cemetery alongside her husband at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Leonards Community, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, and Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. For full information and to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Patsy go to her Book of Memories at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

