HILL, Dean J.



Age 94, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. He was born March 12, 1927, in Pineville, KY, the son of William "Barlow" and Daisy (Lynch) Hill.



Dean retired from General Motors and also served his country in the U.S. Army.



He is survived by his two sons, Ronald (Paula) Hill and Kenton (Linda) Hill, also 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Mitzi Stanley.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at the Anderson, Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



