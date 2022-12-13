springfield-news-sun logo
HILL, Betty

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HILL (nee Maze), Betty L.

Born 10/21/1933, at Belpre, Ohio, third child of A.V. "Bill" Maze and Elma Goebel Maze, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday, December 13 at Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington and one hour prior to the Church Service. A celebration will be held at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 West Henderson Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43214, at 11:00AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral Service will be officiated by Patty Wagner and Anita Hill Richter. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Betty's name to Maple Grove Church "Neighbors in Need Fund." Condolences may be made at


www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com


