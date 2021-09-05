HIGGINS, Robert

HIGGINS, Jr., Robert



Age 76, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Emergency Room at Atrium Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1945, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1964, and served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served six years in the Ohio Army National Guard. Robert was an insurance agent for Western and Southern Insurance Company for 30 years, and then served as a currier for U.T.S. for four years. He was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church of Trenton, and a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus, Council 15330, Trenton, Ohio. Robert was an excellent marksman. He also enjoyed bicycling and photography. Preceding him in death were his mother and step-father,



Martha Belle (nee Calhoun) and John Kaczor; his father,



Robert Leonard Higgins; one uncle, Raymond Lockhart; and his cousin, David Lockhart. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pamela L. Higgins; cousins, Dean Lockhart, Mildred Whitney, Mark Jeffery, Pam Broxterman, Kim Wolfort, and Wendell Barrett; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, Ohio 45067, with Father Stephen Lattner OSB, as Celebrant. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 15330 of Holy Name Catholic Church. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

