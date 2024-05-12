Hicks, Margaret



(Marge) Kudrna 84 years old, of Oakwood, spouse of Alfred Hicks II M.D., passed away on May 8, 2024. Marge attended Mount St. Scholatica College, Creighton University, and graduated from St. Catherine Hospital School of Nursing. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Mary of the Woods College and a Master's in Nursing from Ball State University. She was a Nurse Practitioner and held numerous positions working with children including management positions with Children's Medical Center of Dayton, St. Joseph Hospital, and National Jewish Hospital in Denver. After moving to Dayton, she was on the faculty of Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing and Director of the NICU at CMC. She was a nurse paralegal for over 19 years, most recently with Freund, Freeze and Arnold. She was a member of the Dayton Country Club. An active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, she held positions as Directress of the Altar Guild and sat on the Church Vestry serving as Jr. Warden. She held many positions with the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Associates and Practitioners, serving as its President for two years. She was also President of the Montgomery County Medical Society Alliance and sat on the board of the United Way of Greater Dayton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred Hicks II, M.D., her parents Eileen and James Kudrna, brother James Kudrna, and sister JoAnne Ferguson. She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Lynn (Gary) Remmers, Johnna (George) Johnson, Andrea (Greg) Morse, Brian Ferguson, Moira (Frank) Beznoska, and Patricia Kudrna, sister-in-law Gloria Kudrna, 8 grandnieces and 9 grandnephews, as well as 3 great grandnieces and 3 great grandnephews. She will also be missed by her Dayton family who "adopted" her, Arvin Miller and Susan Blasik-Miller, Lauren Miller Wilmoth (Jesse), Dayton Wilmoth, Alex Miller, Amanda Blasik, Matthew Blasik, and Ashley Bowden. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon, Oakwood followed by a Celebration of Marge's Life at the Oakwood residence of the Millers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.



