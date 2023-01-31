HICINBOTHEM, Katherine Hall



Katherine Hall Hicinbothem, 72, of West Barnstable, on January 25, 2023, with her family by her side. Born in Pasadena, CA, she was the beloved wife of Joseph S. Hicinbothem. They met while they were in college and would have been married 50 years in May. In 2009, Joe and Kathy purchased the Cape Cod franchise for CertaPro Painters. Previously Joe and Kathy formed a company creating employee handbooks for small businesses.



Kathy grew up in California, New Jersey, and Long Island, New York, graduating from Port Jefferson High School. She received her BA in English from Ithaca College and did her graduate work in English Literature at Mount Holyoke.



Her early career was spent in Boston as Assistant Editor at Baker Plays. She then went on to work for Electronic Business in Boston and Harris Publishing in Cleveland, OH. Kathy then left the workforce to raise two children. During that time, she continued to work passionately for charitable and civic organizations.



When the children were grown, Kathy resumed her career working as Editor for the Town of Beavercreek (OH) newsletter, Marketing Manager for the Dayton, (OH), Ballet and Marketing Director for Dunhill Staffing Systems on Long Island. Kathy enjoyed sailing with her husband, spending precious time with her son and daughter, gardening and reading.



In addition to her husband, she was the loving mother of Gordon of San Jose, CA, and Kimberly of West Barnstable; sister of Daniel Hall of West Barnstable and Christiane Brain and her husband, Ken of Tiverton, RI.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 3055 Main St., Barnstable Village. Interment is private. Donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Independence House, 160 Bassett Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601. For directions and on-line condolences, please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com.

