Henkener, Vernon Henry



Celebrating the beautiful life of Vern Henkener, age 90, of Kettering, who departed on December 29, 2023. He was born September 17,1933 in New Knoxville, Ohio to Henry and Mary Holtkamp Henkener. He graduated from New Knoxville High School where he played baseball and basketball and was the editor of the yearbook. Vern was a proud veteran of the US Army and loved his Honor Flight in 2018. He worked his way through college, graduating from Wright State University.



On his birthday in 1960, he married the love of his life, Peggy Westerfield. They shared a beautiful life together for the next 63 years.



They were blessed with two daughters, Beth (Chris) Austin and Pam Henkener. Vern was the original "Girl-Dad" - sharing with the girls his love of sports, Springer Spaniels, and spending afternoons driving in his '57 Thunderbird.



He and Peg loved to travel, both throughout the United States and abroad in Europe, Asia, and Australia. He visited all 50 states and loved exploring many of our glorious national parks.



Vern adored his two grandsons, Andrew (Lindsey) Austin and Logan Austin, as well as his great-grandson, Carson. He enjoyed cheering them on whether on a baseball field or at a state academic bowl.



He worked at the brokerage firm Green & Ladd before his career at NCR working in San Jose, CA, Cincinnati, and Dayton. He was known for his kind spirit and generous soul, volunteering for the Anderson HS Boosters, Junior Achievement, the USAFA Parents Club, NCR REA, and NCR Country Club golf committees.



He was the gentlest of gentlemen, yet possessed a quiet, wry humor. He enjoyed his friends and coworkers. Vern was a man of many talents. He enjoyed woodworking, genealogy, calligraphy, and upholstery. He could fix and build anything. He hunted, fished, camped, boated (including skiing on homemade water skis), and played tennis and softball, and his favorite sport  golf. He instilled a love of golf in his entire family, passing the game down to three generations. In addition to golf, he coached his daughters in soccer and softball. He was a fabulous dancer.



Vern was a 40-year cancer survivor and donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Services will be held later in California. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



His family won the lottery in the best husband and dad categories. He was a gem!



