HEIT, Mary Lou



Age 84 of Miamisburg, passed away December 30. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Lawrence Ketter; her son, Robert Heit, of Sandy, UT; and her brother, Gene Ketter of Oakwood, Ohio. Born in Tipton, Kansas, Mary Lou attended Marymount School of Nursing. Mary Lou married Frank Heit in 1960 in Tipton, Kansas, then moved to Miamisburg where she worked as a nurse for 30 years at Miami Valley Hospital and later St. Leonard Health Care Center. She was a member of the Our Lady of Good Hope Parish in Miamisburg. Mary Lou is survived by her loving partner, Frank; daughter, Kathleen (Brian) Mitchell; grandchildren, Ethan and Allyson Mitchell of Miami Township, Courtney (Michael) Bickmore of Draper, UT, and Chelsea Tripp (Matt) of American Fork, UT; sister, Shirley (Rick) Burr of San Clemente, CA; brother, Dennis (Catherine) Ketter of Athens, GA; daughter-in-law, Ellen Heit of Sandy, UT; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nora, Hank, Lola and Ricky; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Care Hospice of West Chester, Ohio. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.

