HEALY, Sarah Albright



Finally! After 5 years enduring the effects of multiple myeloma, Sarah Albright Healy died on October 8 in Colorado Springs. Finally, she would say with relief!



Sarah was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 14, 1957, to Joann (Price) Albright and Clarence V. Albright (1927-2010). With her sister, Lucy Meade Albright (Morgantown, WV), they moved to Springfield, Ohio. There Sarah graduated from Springfield North High School (1975) and Wittenberg University (1979), where she pledged Delta Gamma Fraternity. After teaching high school English in Enon, Ohio, for one year, she moved to New York City and worked briefly at the Rockefeller University Press as a copy editor. Then for the next 34 years, she worked in various editorial capacities, both in house and off-site, in the journals operations division of RELX (formerly Elsevier Science Publishing Company). Her colleagues became dear friends.



Sarah met Michael Healy in New York City in 1986. They married in 1989 and moved to Vermont. During the next 23 years in South Burlington, they raised their children, Daniel (New York, NY), and Eleanor (Parker, CO), and were blessed with many wonderful friends.



After moving to Colorado Springs in 2013, Sarah fell in love with its citizenry and culture and with the region's natural beauty and rich history, especially within the arts. Sarah forged deep friendships, starting with her Delta Gamma



Fraternity Alumnae Chapter sisters. She served on the board of the Woman's Educational Society of Colorado College and was honored to lead its annual Van Briggle Festival and Tour of the Van Briggle Memorial Pottery building at Colorado



College.



After her multiple myeloma diagnosis, Sarah discovered there was no support group in the city, so she led the effort to form one with the help of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



As she began cancer treatment, she found one of the few foods she could tolerate was a chocolate-dipped chocolate soft serve ice cream cone from The Drive Inn, Tasty Freeze, near the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center at Penrose Hospital. In 2018, the Delta Gammas helped commission an ice cream cone sculpture by artist Sean O'Meallie for installation in the Tactile Gallery of the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. This piece displayed in Sarah's honor celebrates the "sweetness of life."



Sarah loved baking breads and pies, cooking with home-grown herbs, propagating African violets, hosting parties and large family gatherings, celebrating holidays, giving gifts, watching hummingbirds, laughing at bad jokes and the



foibles of people, taking on the challenges of worthy projects, helping others, and provoking lively conversations. Mostly, she loved the warmth and blessing of a lifetime's worth of true friends, preferably with a glass or two of wine. A



vivacious spirit and source of joy and inspiration for her family and friends, Sarah is survived by her husband, children,



mother, and sister.



Sarah and her family thank her many friends and other caregivers for all their love and support, including the Colorado Springs Delta Gamma Fraternity Alumnae Chapter, the Woman's Educational Society of Colorado College, Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club, the Tuesday Luncheon Club, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Pikes Peak Hospice and



Palliative Care, and Sarah's many friends who filled her life with comfort and love.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tactile Gallery of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Think of Sarah and the sweetness of life whenever you enjoy an ice cream cone or a glass of wine! Sarah's life will be celebrated whenever she is remembered with joy. L'chaim!

