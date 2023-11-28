Havens (Allen), Judith Kay "Judy"



HAVENS, Judith K., age 79, of Clayton, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton from dementia. Judy was a lifelong teacher who taught at MVCTC, for Goodwill and other companies where she trained people with disabilities to use computers to gain employment. She received her Bachelor of Education from Wright State University.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Allen & Alna (Pontius) Allen and her sister, Jeannette (Allen) Weaver. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gordon; daughter, Angela Pavelka; son and son-in-law, Todd Havens & Christopher Hanada; brother-in-law, Fredric Weaver; grandchildren, Steven Pavelka of Columbus, Tyler Pavelka and his wife Carrie Berghoff of Chicago, Cassidie (Pavelka) Gregory and her husband Andy Gregory of Fairfield and Kelsie Pavelka of Dayton, and Sydney Havens of Los Angeles. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and her nephew and niece, Jonathan & Shawna Weaver of Huber Heights and Jessica Hatton.



She was a 25-year member of the Miami Valley Garden Railway Society (MVGRS) and served as their secretary where she created the monthly newsletter. She greeted everyone she met with a smile and especially loved the holidays when all her family came together under one roof.



Judy eschewed "gloomy memorials" and requested A Celebration of Life which will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation to Hospice of Dayton (hospiceofdayton.org/donations). Online condolences may be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral