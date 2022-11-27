HAUSFELD, Phyllis D.



Phyllis D. Hausfeld, 94 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Hausfeld, Jr. in 1996. She is survived by five children: Cheryl Romanak, John Hausfeld, Richard (Marilou) Hausfeld, Michael Hausfeld and Joseph (Rhonda) Hausfeld, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren also survive her. Phyllis loved to play Bingo and cards. She also enjoyed making porcelain dolls and doing ceramics, and was an avid fisherwoman. Services for Phyllis will be held privately at her family's convenience with inurnment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 in Phyllis' memory. Arrangements are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel; condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

