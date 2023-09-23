Hathcock, Roberto C.B



Roberto C. B. Hathcock, 81, of Fairfield, CA, passed from this life on September 17, 2023. Roberto was born on October 09, 1941, to the late William and Florence Hathcock in Dearborn, Michigan. His family moved to Dayton, Ohio after the death of William Hathcock. His mother would later marry Alonzo Boyd who raised him and his siblings. He was proceeded in death by, his parents, and several siblings: Bruce, Aaron, William (Billy), Richard, Janice. He is survived by his loving wife and care giver Caridad Hathcock, his children; Robin Long (Darren), Rebecca Hathcock, Ian Hathcock, Jenny Moore (Quinten), Bobbie Wallace (Melvin); siblings Joyce Evans, Jo-Ann Weatherspoon Hathcock, James Hathcock (Carmen), Phillip Hathcock, Michael Boyd (Sherry), Jackie Farmer, Vick Woods and Robert (Jan) Browder; and 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews that knew him as "Uncle Bobby". Roberto decided to donate his body. There will be a community Mass for him at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, San Francisco, CA and a memorial service in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.



