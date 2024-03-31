Harter (Feldman), Judith A. "Judy"



Harter, Judith A. "Judy" (Feldman), age 85, passed away March 26, 2024 at Village at the Greene in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born June 13, 1938 in Dayton. Judy married Dennis J. Harter on August 17, 1963. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their spouses, Mary E. Smyth (Matt) of Phoenix, AZ., Coleen A. Bruening (Greg) of Centerville, OH., Thomas G. Harter (Roxanna) of Riverside, OH., 7 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11:00am Wednesday at St. Mary Church in Dayton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Judy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the exceptional staff of the Village at the Greene. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to the Corner Cupboard (504 Xenia Ave. Dayton, OH. 45410)



