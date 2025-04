Gay Harris, Norman "Storming Norman"



59; of Dayton, passed away March 16, 2025. He leaves to cherish his memory, His son Norman Harris Jr.-His Father-Earnest Harris-His Siblings-Glenda Goff-Russell Gay-Jacquline Gay-Lynette Gay-Kevin Gay(Robin)-Mark Gay-Donna Gay and a host of family etc. Service @Greater Love Christian Church April 12, 2025, 12-2pm 2345 Lakeview Ave Dayton Ohio 45417



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com