HARRIS, Linda Ruth



Linda Ruth Harris, 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on July 31, 2022, after a brief illness.



Linda was born on October 20, 1949, to Clell Howard and Hazel Ruth Carter in Pennington Gap, Virginia. After graduating from Mooresville High School in 1967, Linda married Michael Alan Harris on July 20, 1968, and they had four children together, Christopher, Richard, Leah and Sarah.



Linda was an incredibly hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit. In the early 1980s, Linda started her own successful residential cleaning business, which only grew into a larger family business over time. Linda would go on to work for The Home Depot working her way through the ranks from Cashier to Assistant Store Manager before finally retiring in 2018. Linda's great sense of humor and unending kindness earned her a deeply cherished place the hearts of her many, many friends.



Linda enjoyed life to its fullest when she could. She loved reading, cooking, gardening, and crossword puzzles, and she adored taking care of animals. Her love language was one of Nurturer and southern hospitality, and she always tried to take care of others and make them feel at home. Linda was a mother to many and always took others under her wing.



Linda is predeceased by her parents Clell and Hazel Howard; stepmother Laura Edna Wolven Howard; and stepsisters Linda Lee West and Lynette Mae Angleton. She is survived by children Christopher (Vicki) Harris of Verona, Ohio; Richard (Wendy) Harris of Xenia, Ohio; Leah (Scott Hengert) Cooper of Granger, Indiana; Sarah (Benny) Leach of Dayton, Ohio; brother Doug (Donna) Howard and niece Kim (Scott and Jordyn) Dinwiddie of Mooresville, Indiana; and stepbrother Les "Bud" (Dena) Harris of Plainfield, Indiana. She has one grandson, Walker Harris of Verona, Ohio. Linda is also survived by many cousins.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton located at 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel is handling the cremation. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

