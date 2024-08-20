Harlow, Donald W.



Donald Willis Harlow, age 85 of New Lebanon, passed away Friday, August 16, 2024, at Victory Ridge Hospice, Dayton, He was born in Dayton on November 4, 1938 the son of John Emory & Rhea Lillian (Somerset) Harlow. Don retired from Chrysler in Dayton after over 40 years and continued to work for the Englewood School District as Maintenance Custodian for many more years until finally retiring in 2014. He took his recycling of trash very seriously. Don is survived by his son Donald W. Harlow Jr., brother Gary (Phyllis) Harlow, Larry Harlow (Cathy Toops), Kenny (Joy) Harlow and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family from his second marriage to Ann Harlow; her children Debbie Fletcher, Gary (Pat) Fletcher, Mary McKinnon, Terrie Ogden, and Sheri (David) Reagan; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and many great friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ann Harlow; son Richard Duane Harlow; brother Jack E. Harlow and a sister Mary Catherine Gilbert. The family ask everyone to always remember the great memories and celebrate his passing for now. He is among the ones we lost before him including his beloved pets, Buster and Wendy. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





