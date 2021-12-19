HAMIEL, Fern L.



98, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. She was born to Willard and Mae Routson on Oct. 23, 1923, in



Miami County, Ohio (Newberry Township). Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Hamiel; daughter, Susan Mae Magill; sisters, Ruth Subler and Elnora Long; brother, Grant Routson. Survived by sons, Tom Hamiel and Melvin Hamiel; daughters, Pat Warman and Rosemary Cox (Robert); grandchildren, Lisa, Rich and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, April, Branden and Amber. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment to follow at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. To leave a



