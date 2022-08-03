HAGGARD, Mary Stella



Mary Stella Haggard, age 105, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Groton, Connecticut, on October 18, 1916, the daughter of Emanuele and Cristina (Cafaro) Migliaccio. She was a graduate of the Springfield Business College. She was a member of St. Christopher Church since 1956 and the Vandalia Senior Citizens since 1980.



She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Bruce) Schibler; grandchildren Rhonda (Tim) Ross, Matthew (Joellen) Schibler, Andria Schibler and Michael (Ashley) Schibler; great-grandchildren Zachary Ross, Madelyn, Luke, Zachary, Olivia, Nicholas and Louis Schibler.



She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Joseph Rossi; husband of 43 years Clyde H. Haggard in 1980; son Clyde R. "Jiggs" Haggard in 2021; and 3 brothers Ralph and John Migliaccio and Roger Rossi.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

