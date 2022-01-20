HADICK, Russel F.



Age 84, of Miami Township, passed away unexpectedly in his wife's arms and right into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born 12 November 1937, in Chicago, IL. Russ served in the Air Force for 4 years. He moved his family to Centerville in 1972 and was



Director of Engineering at



Dayton Press before it closed. Russ worked in the Management Recruiting business until he opened his own business. He was the owner of Russ Hadick and Associates for 22 years and retired in 2003 after turning the business over to his son, Robert. Russ was known for his love of his wife and family. He was a wonderful father, coaching his sons in sports. Russ's greatest love was serving his Lord at his Church and serving others in need. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Russ was an amazing family man, fierce



patriot and loved sports! His life philosophy was to love God, family, country, and to share something positive with everyone God placed on his path. As a successful business owner, Russ was a gifted leader, mentor, and encourager, not only to his family but to hundreds of people, and clients in business and his community. He loved to lead Bible Studies and teach others about being a Christian. Russ was selfless, a man of integrity who influenced many and changed their life for the better. In his spare time Russ loved boating, fishing and vacationing with Karol. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on with his family and all those whose life he touched. He was preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Iva; brothers, George, Glen, and Warren; sisters,



Audrey, Barbara, and Delores; daughter-in-law, Sandi; and brother-in-law, Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Karol; son, Russ and wife, Becky; son, Robert; sister, Anita Jones; grandchildren, Melissa, Christi, Robert, Nick and Bethany; 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tony and wife Kim; and



numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH 45459 from



10-11:30AM with a Funeral Service following with Pastor Jim Frutrell officiating. For those unable to attend, services will be live-streamed on Routsong's channel on YouTube website. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Enrichment Center, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404 or Miami Valley Women's Center, 2345 W. Stroop Rd., Dayton, OH 45439. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com