Gustafson, Richard

GUSTAFSON Jr.,



Richard Frank



71 of Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 21, 2021, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at Everheart Hospice Care



Center, Greenville, Ohio.



Rich was born October 3, 1949, to Richard Frank Gustafson Sr. and Miriam Jean (Hassink)



Gustafson in Cleveland, Ohio. He married his beloved wife Sarah Gustafson, in 1992.



Rich was a graduate of The Ohio State University (B.S. 1971. M.S. 1974) where he was inducted into Pi Alpha Xi, National Floriculture honorary Society, and Gamma Sigma Delta,



National Agriculture Honorary Society. He retired in 2001 from teaching 30 years at the Montgomery County JVS/Miami Valley Career Technology Center in Clayton, Ohio.



As a boy of 10 Rich placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. However he did not actually attempt to live in obedience to the Lord until he reached his thirties and recommitted himself to the Savior. After that, God faithfully led him through life's difficult times and graciously provided occasions in which the Lord was able to work through Rich's life.



Rich served on the Boards of Directors of Darke County Area Emmaus, Inc., Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley, Inc., and Good Samaritan Home, Inc., all of Greenville, Ohio. He was



also involved with ex-offender re-entry mentoring through Citizens' Circle in Greenville. He was active in his church,



Trinity Wesleyan of Greenville, where he taught adult Sunday School and led small group studies.



Rich is survived by his wife, Sarah; son, Alan Gustafson of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons Christopher (Sarah) Whaley of Woodridge, Illinois; Daniel (Stacey) Whaley of Arcanum, Ohio; Brent (Nicole) Whaley of Morrow, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaden, Hilayna, Lance, Delia, Eliza, Emma, Hannah, and



Lillian; and siblings Robert (Jody) Gustafson of Manchester, Connecticut; Dianne Vermilya of Kirtland, Ohio; David



(Brenda) Gustafson of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Rich was predeceased by his mother (2002), and his father (2009)



Services will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 East Main Street, Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Drew Bush and Pastor Gary Cloyd



officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The



family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on



Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio, and from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM on



Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Association of Darke County, The Good Samaritan Home, EverHeart Hospice, or Trinity Wesleyan Church.



Condolences for the family may be expressed through



www.zecharbailey.com