GUINN, Clark H.



Age 71, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away March 27, 2021, at Otterbein Springboro, Ohio. He was born August 31, 1949, in Morristown, Tennessee, the son of the late Brabson Guinn and Anna Lou (Jones) Guinn. He is survived by his son Mark Guinn and his sister-in-law,



Carolyn (husband, Gerald) Helton. He will forever be



remembered by friends and



family whom were blessed to know him. Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044.



Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.


