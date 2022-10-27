GUEST, Gloria



On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Gloria Guest passed away peacefully at Bethany Village in Dayton, Ohio. She was 93. Born on August 5, 1929, to Mamie and Ralph Baker in Ottumwa, Iowa, she studied at Lindenwood College, Saint Charles, Missouri and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics at Iowa State University. She continued her studies at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was working as a Medical Technologist when she met Theodore (Ted) Guest (died 2020). They married in 1954 and moved to Kettering, Ohio, where they lived the rest of their lives.



Gloria was an active member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Centerville, Ohio, for over 50 years. She sang all her life in church and community choirs. She was a steadfast member of the South Dayton Home Economics Club for many years.



Gloria was much loved by all who met her. Her innate kindness and generosity of spirit drew others to her naturally.



Gloria is survived by her children, Diane Horsman (Tracy), Joyce Guest, Allan Guest (BaLinda), and Cheryl Bateman (Michael) and her grandchildren Cindy Watts, Taylor Stewart, Laurel Guest, Angel Guest, Jessica Bateman, and Ryan Bateman.



A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Saturday October 29, 2022 at Southminster Presbyterian Church 7001 Far Hills Ave Dayton, Ohio 45459. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Music Ministry or to SICSA. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com