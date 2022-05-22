GRIGSBY, Charlene



(3/19/1932) departed this life on May 17, 2022. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, Carl and Catherine Hucke, sisters Jean Hucke and Margaret Kath, niece Kris



Kath, great-niece Meredith Hyche, former husband



Chuck Grigsby, and lifetime friend and companion Chuzz Armpriester. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Grigsby (CJ Williams), niece Susan Kath, great-niece Sarah Zellhoefer, and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and good friends Cindy Weber, Anita Frantz and Krista Harding, among others. Charlene graduated from Stivers High School, where she made lifelong friendships. She volunteered for AIM for the Handicapped, and was the bookkeeper/assistant manager at The Grub Steak for 27 years. Charlene and Chuzz coordinated a Christmas



basket program for battered women and their kids at Artemis Center for over 10 years. Charlene loved to garden, supported many charities, and loved animals. She was an avid golfer, and loved to cook and throw a great party, often for more than 50 friends. She volunteered with the Orange Lotus program for adults with disabilities at her assisted living facility and was a new resident "diplomat", helping others adjust to their new lives there. Charlene was a devoted UD Flyers fan, starting in the early years as "Coach" Grigsby's wife. In 2019, she was thrilled to return to UD Arena for a sold out Flyers game. She was cared for by wonderful staff at Elmcroft of Fairborn, then at Friends' Care in Yellow Springs and at Hospice of Dayton, who lovingly cared for her through a lengthy illness. Feisty, opinionated, a fierce Democrat and champion of justice, she will be greatly missed. No flowers please. Donations in her honor may be made to the Legal Legacy fund at the Ohio



Domestic Violence Network (https://www.odvn.org/legal-legacy-fund/), Stivers High School or your favorite charity. Family visitation and celebration of Charlene will be at Cox Arboretum Huffman Gallery, 6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, from 5 – 7 pm on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

