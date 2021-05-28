GRIESINGER, Bernard Charles "Bernie"



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born July 2, 1931, in Dayton, Kentucky, to the late Edward and Anna Mae Griesinger (nee Meyer). Bernie graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1949, and was very active in sports as a member of the HHS State Basketball Championship Team, and later a member of Miami University's Basketball Team serving as a Captain in 1952 and 53. He was later inducted as a member of both Hamilton City Schools and Butler County's Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Miami University where he earned both his BS in 1953 and later in 1959 his MBA. On March 27, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, he married Patricia Gift, who preceded him in death in 2007. Bernie was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean War. He went on to work for the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company for 33 years, retiring in 1987. On February 5, 2010, he married Martha Patton. He was a Life Member of BPOE 93 Elks, an avid golfer, a volunteer at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and a supporter of Miami University Athletic Department. Bernie was a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton since 1940 serving as a Sunday School Teacher and on various boards and committees throughout the years. He is survived by his wife Martha; children Dan (Cheryl) Griesinger of Hamilton, OH, and Karen (Joe) Griesinger Mosketti of Havre De Grace, MD; grandchildren Kelli Platt, Ashley Griesinger, Amanda Mosketti Onorato, Sammi Mosketti and Jenna Mosketti Yapps; great-grandchildren Makayla, Samira, Sammy and Isabella Platt and Julian and Leighton Onorato; nieces Beth Griesinger, Mary Griesinger Ward and nephew Phil (Sue) Griesinger; also



survived by numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed and wife Pat. Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4PM until time of service (6PM) at the First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013, with Dr. Daniel C. Clemens



officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the church. Online condolences may be left for the family by



visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

