GRESCO, Alfred J.



87, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, with family by his side. He was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Martin) Gresco. He was the brother to William (Carol) Gresco, Bernice (Buddy) Demento, Betty (Clair) Bush and Sylvia Ann (John) Bills. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Gresco; 3 children Leslie (Michael) Kersey, Sandra (Donald) Gresco and Mark Gresco.



Alfred served in the United States Air Force for 21 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. His service career involved flying B-47's, B-52's and the AC-130E-H Gunship. He flew approximately 200 missions over Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He later became a contracting officer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and retired in 1979. He then started his own business as Gresco Builders, Inc. and later Beavercreek Reality, Inc.



Family will hold a private graveside service for Al.

