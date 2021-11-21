GREINER, Ann Carol



79, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2021. Ann was born on January 18, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Marjorie and Howard Greiner. She is survived by her brother Dave Greiner and his wife Denise as well as several cousins and many wonderful friends. Ann was a 1960 graduate of Westerville High School and received her Bachelor's



degree in Education from Kent State University. After graduation, Ann decided to fulfill her dream of traveling the world and in 1967 she was one of 45 WAVE officers to receive her commission in the United States Navy after completing Officer Candidate Training at the U.S. Naval Women Officer School in Newport, R.I. Following a very successful 20 year career, Ann retired from the Navy achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander and receiving numerous medals and commendations. Ann was an active member of Saint James United



Methodist Church in Miamisburg for 31 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also very active with United Methodist Women and focused much of her work on social justice issues. She loved nature and joined the New Neighbors hiking club where she was able to visit all the Metro Parks and more. She especially enjoyed the butterfly house at Cox



Arboretum.



Ann also volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America. Ann was passionate about football and basketball and loved The Ohio State University Buckeyes. She also loved classical music and enjoyed going to the opera and the Dayton Philharmonic. Ann was a lifelong learner who loved books and sharing them with others. She was a member of the Round Table Literary Club.



A memorial service will be held at Saint James Methodist Church in Miamisburg on Saturday, December 11 at 11am. Ann donated her body to the Wright State University Medical School as part of the Anatomical Gift Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Saint James Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Drive, Miamisburg, Ohio, 45342.

