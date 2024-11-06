GREENLAND, Julian "Jay"



JULIAN "JAY" GREENLAND, 87, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Springfield, passed away on November 2, 2024. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 24, 1937, he was the son of the late David and Cecille (Myers) Greenland. Jay attended The Ohio State University and dedicated his career to business as the owner of Aetna Commercial Cleaning and former co-owner of Wetsu, retiring after more than 35 years of service. He was actively involved in his community, notably as a member of the Springfield Rotary Club, a former member of the Springfield Country Club, and as a two-time past president of Temple Sholom. Jay is survived by his children, Paul (Laura) Greenland, Alan Greenland, and Michael (Lisa) Greenland, along with his grandchildren, Allison Greenland (Alex Damico), and Jorey, Isaac, and Alexa Greenland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Greenland, in 2012, and his sister, Natalie Barrar. A funeral service for Jay will be held on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Sholom, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.





