GRAHAM, Janice

GRAHAM (Tangeman), Janice Marie



Passed away at 79 years of age in Dayton, Ohio, on August 6, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas; a fine son and daughter-in-law, Troy Dean Graham and Sonja of Vandalia; three wonderful daughters and sons-in-law: Laura (Little) and Norman of Kellogg, Idaho; Jennifer (Frank) and David of Cincinnati; and Paula (Doughman) and Douglas, also of Cincinnati. Jan proudly claims eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ethel (France) Tangeman, her brother Jim, and sister-in-law, Dorothy. Jan was a graduate of Julienne High School in 1961 and the University of Dayton. She spent several exciting years as a hostess with TransWorld Airlines, flying internationally as well as within the U.S. These were exciting times for her passengers, too. She worked in the Personnel Department of the Dayton Public Schools for two years before her marriage and moved to suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jan was an excellent legal secretary, working with two firms over her decade in Wisconsin, including service with Gerald P. Boyle, prominent defense attorney. While there, she also spent two years as secretary to the Headmaster at the Milwaukee University School. Upon her family's return to Dayton in 1984, she resumed work with the Dayton Public Schools, main as office manager and secretary to a number of principals assigned to the Patterson Career Center, where she retired in 2009. Jan's life was characterized by her love and devotion to her family. She was one of those rare persons who never met a stranger and who never lost a friend. She was ever ready to spend time to help another, if just to listen and to be a dependable support. She loved flowers and the outdoors and took pride in dressing up her home and yard. Jan was happiest when she was enjoying her pool and sharing the fun with others. She was always the planner of holiday events and good times for her children and their children, never omitting a detail for their enjoyment. Jan looked forward to playing cards with friends and dining out. Most of all though, it was her family which she loved and to which she devoted herself, and to her husband, she was a beautiful and giving and forgiving wife. We celebrate her life, fully aware that there will be no other like it. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony for her family

