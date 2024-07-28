Goubeaux, Caroline

Goubeaux (Marinelli), Caroline



Caroline was born September 14, 1935 to the late Luigi and Marie (Rateni) Marinelli. She was a caring, thoughtful woman who was always thinking of the people in her life. She had a good sense of humor and loved watching Reds baseball. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo, her son Frederick, her brothers Fr. Francis and Nick, her sisters Theresa, Josephine Clemmer, and Carmela Tangeman, and her brother-in-laws Richard Tangeman and Robert Clemmer. She is survived by her sons Leo and Eric, her sister-in-law Georgia Marinelli, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2024 from 5-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 2, 2024, 11am at Precious Blood Church, 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton OH 45416 with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com