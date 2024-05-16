Gordon, Loretta Bailey



Loretta Gordon born May 15th 1936 passed away April 11th 2024 mother of five kids Laura Boyer, Joy Gordon, Troy Gordon, Ray Gordon and Roy Gordon. Devoted mother to her children grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and beloved fur babies.



Life celebration at Faith United 1511 Philadelphia ave. Middletown Ohio 5/18/24 12:30 pm to 2pm food, soft drink at Warren county Armco Park 1223 Oh 741- Lebanon Oh shelter 15a 4 pm-7 pm



Side Dishes are welcome contact



Roy Gordon 513 393 3766



