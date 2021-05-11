GOODPASTER, James T. "Jim"
James T. "Jim" Goodpaster, age 74, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Saturday, May 8, 2021, with loving family by his side. He was born in Mt. Sterling, KY, on June 17, 1946, to the late Nancy (Bohanon) and
Thomas B. Goodpaster. Jim
retired from W.P.A.F.B in 2012 after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith "Judy" A. (Robinson); his daughter Melissa (Brian) Peyton; his son, Scott (Heather) Goodpaster; his
grandchildren, Andrew and Laura Hardyman and Haley and Emma Goodpaster; his brother Don (Luann) Goodpaster;
and a former son-in-law, Craig Hardyman. The family will
receive friends 5 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. Private Graveside Services will be held with burial at Highland
Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Funeral Home Information
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH
45327
http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral